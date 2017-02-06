Toronto group aims to spread lessons from Standing Rock

A Toronto group wants to make sure lessons learned at Standing Rock are kept alive north of the border and transferred to younger generations.

Using the syllabus created by the New York Standing Rock Collective, members of local Indigenous communities, educators and other social activists have formed reading groups to study the issue.

Over 80 people will meet Monday night at the University of Toronto’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), the second such meeting since November. Participants will share ideas on how to transform the syllabus into teaching materials and interpret events in Standing Rock for younger students.

“Although these events took place in the United States, we want people here to know that we should all care,” said Sandi Wemigwase, one of the event organizers.

North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their supporters protested the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline for months and in December the U.S. government stopped its construction. But President Trump recently signed an executive order to revive the project.

Proponents of the pipeline say it will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in economic benefit.

The Standing Rock Syllabus contains historical knowledge about Standing Rock territory, a timeline of U.S. colonialism, and lessons about community organizing among Indigenous people. It also contains detailed information about police and state violence, and explores issues of gender and sexuality as well as the politics of solidarity.

Wemigwase, a PhD student in social justice education at OISE, said the events in Standing Rock have a direct connection to Canada. The environmental effects of pipelines can have an impact on larger communities outside the U.S., she said.