Toronto set to get lashed by snow and freezing rain

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Monday morning for Toronto. They are expecting a low pressure system to bring snow, freezing rain, and rain to the city throughout the day on Tuesday.

“Hazardous winter travelling conditions can be expected across Southern Ontario,” the statement said.

According to the forecaster, there will likely be accumulations of snow followed by several hours of freezing rain, which will turn into rain later in the day.

Ria Alsen, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, said that in Toronto, the freezing rain is expected to start at around 7 or 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and last about six hours before transitioning into rain in the afternoon.

Areas that are north or east of Toronto will see a delay in the arrival of the freezing rain, Alsen said, meaning that they will only get rain in the late afternoon. In other words, both the morning and evening commutes may be messy.

The weather agency said that warnings may be issued if they are required, and that they will monitor the conditions closely.

All of Southern Ontario is under special weather statements, including the entirety of the GTA. The freezing rain will likely reach as far east as Kingston and Ottawa, said Alsen.

“The freezing rain may get as far north as Manitoulin Island and North Bay,” Alsen said. “It’s a pretty big system.”

Other regions, such as Hamilton, Niagara, London and Windsor are under a rainfall warning.

For Monday morning’s commute, the mercury is hovering around -5C, with a wind chill of -7C, until 10 a.m., with up to 40 per cent chances of flurries.

The mercury will rise into Monday’s lunch hour up to -2C by noon, with a wind chill of -6C, an average high for this time of year.

The highest temperature will be during the afternoon commute, reaching 0 degrees and no wind chill from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.