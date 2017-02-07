Education workers walk out at Ontario school board

TORONTO — More than 250 education workers at a school board covering eastern Ontario began a strike Tuesday morning.

CUPE Local 4155 says the workers employed by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) have been in bargaining for two years without success.

Local president Raymond Giroux says all of the same concessions sought by the board at the beginning of the negotiations are still on the table.

He says the union is ready to return to bargaining and is now awaiting a call from the board.

The union said in a release that picket lines were to go up this morning at the school board's headquarters in L'Orignal.