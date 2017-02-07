Some school buses cancelled, flight delays possible as freezing rain hits Toronto

Slippery and wet roads caused by freezing rain drizzling over the city Tuesday may delay your rush-hour commutes, says Environment Canada.

The rain will arrive from southern Ontario to the GTA at around 7 a.m. and will become freezing rain at around 9 a.m. before changing to rain late this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

“Road closures are possible. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” said the weather agency in a statement.

York Region’s public and Catholic district school boards, Peel and Dufferin-Peel Catholic district school boards and Durham and Durham Catholic district school boards cancelled all school buses due to the inclement weather.

Toronto and Toronto Catholic district school boards did not cancel their bus services but did warn students of delays.

With the freezing rain warning, Torontonians can expect ice on the roads, according to Const. Clint Stibbe of Traffic Services.

“Give yourselves lots of extra space, lots of extra time, and reduce your speed.”

Billy Bishop and Pearson airports issued a travel alert to remind Torontonians to check their flight status before heading out the door.

GO Transit crews were called in early to plan ahead and prepare for the hazardous conditions, according to spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins.

“The biggest impact will be on buses. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and give yourselves extra time like our crew,” said Aikins.

With a daytime high of 2 C, Environment Canada is predicting an end to the freezing rain early in the evening on Tuesday. In other words, both the morning and evening commutes may be messy.