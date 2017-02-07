Growing online backlash over Ivanka Trump brand offered at The Bay

After a major U.S. retailer decided it wouldn't carry Ivanka Trump's brand - a business decision Nordstrom's said was unrelated to her controversial father - some consumers are urging Hudson's Bay to do the same, but for political reasons.

On a Hudson’s Bay Instagram post Monday one commenter said: “Please drop Ivanka Trump-branded clothing and shoes #boycottHBC #dumptrump #dumpivanka,” under an image of a hairdryer that was not associated with the brand’s products.

On the company’s previous post, of a non-Ivanka Trump sports bra, gym bag and running shoes, a commenter said, “Stop selling Trump crap and I’ll by one,” and another added: “Do the right thing. Take a stand and stop selling all #Trump branded products. #GrabYourWallet #DumpTrump.”

On Twitter, some started using the hashtag, “#baycott.”

The Hudson Bay Company’s response did not directly address whether or not it had considered dropping the brand.

“Across our banners, we aim to a deliver a strong assortment of fashion. We respect our customers’ right to choose the brands that work for them,” wrote Brigitte Timmins, corporate communications manager at Hudson’s Bay in an e-mail on Tuesday. “In turn, our customers’ choices inform our decisions on which merchandise we offer.”

On Facebook, one person posted — “Don’t give in to this small-mindedness! Ivan a Trump (sic) is a beautiful classy lady and has done no wrong.” Others voiced concerns similar to those on Instagram, expressing frustration that the company continues to carry the brand.

According to the company’s website, Hudson’s Bay describes itself as “Canada’s Iconic Department Store.” The website for the Ivanka Trump brand describes itself as “creating the ultimate destination for Women Who Work.”

Last October, a boycotting campaign, #GrabYourWallet launched “when a brand strategist and a grandmother simultaneously realized they could no longer in good conscience shop at retailers that do business with the Trump family,” according to its website.

The campaign features an online boycott list and separate list it calls “100% Trump-Free Alternatives.” The website also features a list of companies who were initially on its boycott list but have since been dropped.