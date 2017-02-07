Two shot, one dead in northwest Toronto

TORONTO — Police are investigating two shootings in the same neighbourhood, one of which proved fatal.

Toronto police Const. Jeniffer Sidhu says police were called late Monday night when someone walking a recreational trail in northwest Toronto came upon a body.

Sidhu says the male victim, whose name has not yet been released, appeared to have been shot multiple times.

She says homicide detectives are investigating.

Earlier that evening, Sidhu says a 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen in what she described as a drive-by shooting in the same area.