Airbnb says it gives Toronto a $417M boost each year

Airbnb injects more than $417 million annually in the Toronto economy, according to a report released Wednesday by the short-term rental company's San Francisco-based global policy director.

That works out to about $233 a day spent by 423,000 Airbnb guests who came to Toronto last year.

Most of that money went to restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the city, according to the report.

Chris Lehane was also in town Wednesday preaching what he called “the democratization of capitalism," at a sold-out lunch at the Economic Club of Canada.

He was also expected to discuss policy and regulation in meetings with Mayor John Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne.

In a world where automation threatens to eliminate up to half of traditional jobs, “Airbnb is about creating opportunity for humans,” said Lehane.

With the Airbnb model, landlords keep 97 per cent of the money they raise from short-term rentals.

Airbnb’s business in Toronto more than doubled last year with 9,900 hosts in the city and 5 per cent of Torontonians using the short-term rental platform. It isn’t yet in the same league as cities like San Francisco where it’s 20 per cent and Vancouver where it’s 17 per cent.

But Lehane, whose resumé includes policy advisor to former U.S. president Bill Clinton and press secretary for Al Gore, expects that business will grow, along with Canada’s reputation as an attractive destination.

“Part of the magic sauce, particularly here in Canada, and specifically in Toronto, is that guests and hosts are actually having a great experience because Canadians are so damned nice,” he said, adding that his wife was born here.

In terms of regulation, Airbnb has 225 “partnerships” with cities around the world.

“We have sought to work with governments globally to put in place approaches that make sense. Every city is going to be a little bit different,” said Lehane.

The company is committed to collecting hotel taxes in cities that do that, something that is possible through Airbnb's payment platform, he said. Toronto's executive committee has recommended that council adapt a hotel and accommodation tax to raise $5.5 million in its 2017 operating budget.

Airbnb also has a policy of sharing its data with cities and collaborating on the best policies and regulation going forward.

“We totally understand and embrace the fact that you need regulations. We are most certainly not saying, ‘Do not regulate us,’ but what we are saying is, ‘Let’s find regulations that work for this new thing,’” he said.

The company’s report makes the case that short-term rentals provide housing for newcomers to the city, and patients and families requiring accommodation during medical treatments. Underserved neighbourhoods with large newcomer populations are among Airbnb's growing markets because homeowners there want the rental income and visitors want to stay close to friends and family, said Lehane.

Airbnb visitors stay longer and travel in larger groups than typical hotel guests, often spending the money they save on accommodation on entertainment and shopping, according to the company's report.

The short-term rental industry has been criticized for changing the quiet character of some Toronto neighbourhoods and condos, and for failing to pay the same taxes as commercial hotels.

While Airbnb promotes an image of home-sharing by people renting out rooms in their permanent residence, other studies show a large proportion of the rentals are run by landlords who don't live in the rental units or houses. Many own multiple properties.

A report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives last year found 13 per cent of hosts with more than one Airbnb listing comprised 46 per cent of Toronto revenue estimates.

Fairbnb, the Toronto hotel workers’ union-led coalition, picketed Wednesday’s lunch speech by Lehane.

“We’re extremely concerned about affordable housing in Toronto. There are already 6,000 entire homes that Airbnb has taken off the housing market,” said the coalition’s Lis Pimentel.

“If they’re going to take thousands off in the next five years we just don’t know what we’re going to be left with,” she said.

About $40 million of Airbnb guest spending is cash the city would never otherwise see, says the company’s report, by urbanMetrics, which is based on Ontario tourism data and Airbnb's own guest surveys.

About 2 per cent of respondents to Airbnb's guest survey said they would not have visited the city if they didn't have the option of using the short-term rental platform. That represents $9 million in spending that would be lost without the Airbnb platform, says the report.

Another $31 million would be lost if the 32 per cent of survey respondents who indicated they would shorten their visits if it weren't for Airbnb, cut their stay by one night, said the report. It also notes that Airbnb guests travel in larger groups and stay longer than other visitors.

The report quotes survey data that says 73 per cent of Airbnb guests look to short-term rentals for more convenient locations than local hotels that are concentrated in the downtown.

"Sixty-one per cent of Toronto's Airbnb guests cited 'living like a local' as a primary motivator behind their decision to seek out accommodations in a private home," said the report.

It shows that the city makes up a substantial portion of Airbnb's Canadian business. Of 2.7 million Airbnb renters in Canada last year, 450,000 visited Toronto — more than double the number who used Airbnb in 2015.

For every dollar spent on Airbnb rentals, there is another $1.50 spin-off, pouring $28 million into the economy, says Airbnb's report.

Airbnb by the numbers

105%

Growth in Airbnb guest arrivals in 2016 over 2015

90%

Airbnb guests who said they used the rental platform to save money.

$5,330

Average annual income of an Airbnb host in Toronto, 40% of which hosts said they spent on paying their mortgage or rent.

198,000

Airbnb reservations last year, amounting to 1.8 million overnight stays.

38,000

Number of overnight visitors in Toronto on average.