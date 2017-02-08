Dean Blundell axed in 590 The FAN morning show reboot

Dean Blundell has been cancelled.

Again.

Wednesday afternoon Sportsnet announced a morning show makeover at its radio station, 590 The FAN, with Greg Brady and Elliott Price taking over the 5:30 to 9 a.m. time slot, Feb. 27 alongside broadcast veteran Hugh Burrill. The Dean Blundell & Co. Show, which had occupied the early morning spot, was cancelled immediately.

“Dean Blundell is an incredibly talented broadcaster,” said The FAN program director Dave Cadeau in a news release. “The decision to part was based purely on a desire to return to a more complete sports format.”

Blundell had hosted The Dean Blundell Show on 102.1 the Edge, where repeated attempts at homophobic humour earned him a suspension in late 2013. In January 2014 his show was cancelled and a year later he resurfaced at Sportsnet, taking over the morning show and pledging to cut back on mean-spirited jokes.