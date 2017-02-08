Elderly woman handed over $600K in lottery scam; Toronto police recover about $400K

TORONTO — Police say they've recovered more than $400,000 in cash and goods an 85-year-old woman lost to someone using the so-called "lottery sweepstake scam."

Toronto police say the woman — who has diminished mental capacity — was told she had won a substantial amount of money and was only required to pay the taxes and other "recovery costs."

They say the woman sold her home in order to raise enough money to pay the fees associated with her supposed lottery win.

Investigators allege the scammer disbursed approximately $600,000 of her savings to accounts in Ontario and across the world before the woman's friends became aware of the situation and contacted police.

They say they were able to locate where the woman had forwarded her funds, and recovered approximately $20,000 worth of cellphones which she had been instructed to purchase, and about $380,000.