Gardiner ramp replacement will bring more green space to waterfront, city says

A little less concrete and a little more green space.

That’s the plan as the city prepares to tear down the ramp connecting eastbound lanes of the expressway to York, Bay and Yonge streets.

The ramp, which will be replaced with a shorter one connecting with Lower Simcoe, is in poor condition and needs to come down. But one of the main goals is improving the waterfront for pedestrians and cyclists said Barbara Gray, the city’s general manager of transportation.

The existing green space east of York Street will be redeveloped as a park, she said.

Gray noted the “significant” number of people who walk or bike through the area — even “in the dead of winter” — as they make their way to nearby condos or Union Station.

“It’s a lovely space and I think once the circular ramp is gone it’s going to be a tremendous opportunity to connect the green space and the waterfront back into the main part of downtown,” she added.

The ramp will close April 17 so work can start. The $30-million project is expected to be finished in January.

Urban designer Ken Greenberg praised the project as an important step in transforming the waterfront.

“We’re moving away from a world that was created in the middle of the 2oth century in an industrial era, for automobiles, with no idea that people would be living and working there,” he said.