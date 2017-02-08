Honest Ed’s sign will move to Ed Mirvish Theatre

A portion of the Honest Ed’s sign will be saved and relocated when the former site of the iconic Toronto discount store is demolished in the spring, Mirvish Productions announced Wednesday.

The 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide sign from the corner of Markham and Bloor Sts. will be moved to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Yonge/Dundas neighbourhood, David Mirvish said.

The sign, which was installed in six parts, will be dismantled and taken to a warehouse for refurbishing before being installed on a new steel frame on Victoria St.

“It needs to be taken out of town and needs body filler like a big plastic automobile,” Mirvish told the Star in an interview. “Then we have to seal it up and remove the bulbs because otherwise it will rust out over the years.”

He said the repairs and installation will cost six figures but “had to bite the bullet.”

“I was trying to avoid being sentimental because I lived through 75 years of this with the store and there were three different signs over the years but this one was there the longest,” he explained.

“I have a little drawing of my father’s where he pretty much designed this piece of the sign . . . so it’s a direct link to Dad.”

It is fitting that a sign from the original store, which made it possible for Honest Ed Mirvish to become a patron of Toronto’s theatre arts will now grace the venue that is named for him, Mirvish said.

The plan, however, still requires approval from the city, and that no timeline was yet in place for its installation and unveiling.

Mirvish also said Westbank Corp. helped to pay for a third of the re-installment.

The luxury real estate developer purchased the property in 2013, spent the past few days responding to “a small furor” caused by one of its architects who implied the sign might not be saved.

The marquee, which is adorned with thousands of light bulbs, was installed in 1984, so it doesn’t qualify for heritage status.

“My father used to say he was trying to make Las Vegas look like a cemetery,” Mirvish said. “I can only drag so much history behind me if I want to keep moving forward and so it took a bit of looking back to say, ‘I need to keep this sign and it’s part of our story,’” he added. “It will be wonderful to have that on the theatre.”

The other signs on the property are still being considered for part of the new Mirvish Village redevelopment plan.

“They’re (Westbank) very sensitive to all of that history (in the neighbourhood),” Mirvish said, “but we’ve grabbed the main piece and the most expensive piece.”