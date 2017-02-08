Police in Oshawa, Ont., investigating shooting death
OSHAWA, Ont. — A man who was found in an Oshawa, Ont., apartment hallway with a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died of his injuries.
Durham Region police say officers were called to the building (on Quebec St.) at about 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a gunshot.
Officers found a wounded man in his 20s in the hallway.
He later died in hospital.
Police say they are still trying to identify the man.
