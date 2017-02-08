Toronto universities grapple with impact of Trump's travel ban

Victoria Tahmasebi-Birgani had been preparing for a university lecture for months.

Her flight was booked, hotel room reserved, and posters for the talk were printed.

But then President Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven Muslim majority countries.

Canadian citizens are not supposed to be impacted by the ban, but her lawyer warned she might be detained entering the U.S. because she was born in Iran.

“I just didn’t want to go through that humiliation,” said Tahmasebi-Birgani, an assistant professor of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Toronto Mississauga, who was scheduled to speak at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I decided to cancel and it was very painful.”

It’s the kind of dilemma many academics and international students are grappling with in the wake of the ban.

The University of Toronto will hold an emergency town hall Friday to discuss possible actions, which could include boycotting conferences in the U.S.

The ban is currently being debated at a U.S. federal appeals court.

Peter R. Herman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, plans to speak at the town hall in solidarity with Tahmasebi-Birgani and others in similar situations.

An Iranian grad student who studies with him was also affected by Trump’s Muslim ban. The student was detained in San Francisco and sent back to Canada after the law came into effect mid-flight while he was on the way to a conference.

“That there’s something wrong with this immigration ban and it goes against what science is about for us,” he said.

Ryerson University officials are also looking at how to react, and have offered moral support and legal advice to affected students, said Anver Saloojee, assistant vice-president, international at the school.

“There are faculty members who are saying that first of all just the whole tone in the U.S. is not an inclusive tone, so they don’t want to go to academic conferences or speaking events,” he said.

But the ban could also be an opportunity for Canada to attract top international students away from U.S. schools and hold prestigious conferences, added Herman.