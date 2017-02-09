Female hockey stars don't get the money or respect that male stars do

This weekend a group of elite athletes will descend on Toronto for a world-class sporting event.

But unlike their male counterparts they won’t stay in top hotels, or rack in big bucks.

The Canadian Women’s Hockey League holds its annual all-star game this Saturday, bringing the best female players from all over the country to Toronto.

Despite the display of athletic ability, spokesperson CWHL spokesperson Sasky Stewart said it can be hard for female hockey players to grab the public’s attention, even though many of them are part of the Olympic Team Canada.

After winning the gold medal at Sochi players saw “just an amazing display of support and passion,” but that faded after the games were over, she said.

Like in many professions, there’s quite the gender wage gap between female and male hockey players.

While elite male players in the NHL can take home millions of dollars female players in the CWHL don’t get paid a cent.

But, Stewart said, the league does cover equipment and travel costs for the 125 players across five teams.

“These players have day jobs. These players really struggle and really push and all of these things in order to be able to keep playing the game that they love,” she said.

Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO of the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity hailed the CWHL players as role models for young girls.

“Women are still breaking down and challenging some really long held cultural norms where sports and especially hockey, is really a guy thing,” she said.

“Women have been fighting for their places, on the rinks and on the fields.”

There’s been some progress lately, for example some of the CWHL games are aired on Sportsnet.

But Sandmeyer-Graves said it’s also up to the public to get engaged and show there’s an audience for women’s sports.