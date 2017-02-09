One person dead in fire at Toronto Community Housing building

A three-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto Community Housing building on Thursday evening took a deadly turn, claiming the life of one person.

Four others were taken to hospital with minor injuries and suffering from the effects of inhaling smoke. Another three were assessed by paramedics.

Details on the deceased have not been provided.

Reports of a fire at the building, located near Dundas St. E. and George St., came in at around 5:45 p.m.

Capt. David Eckerman said the blaze erupted on the fourth floor and was concentrated in one of the apartment units before it spread to an adjoining unit.

The smoke had not fully migrated to the third and fifth floors, he said, but the hallways of the fourth floor were heavy with smoke and the fire was visible from outside the building.

At least 15 fire trucks were on scene.

Firefighters put up aerial ladders, both for people to get down and for the use of firefighters. Eckerman said two apartment occupants were brought down from the fifth floor using the ladders.

A number of others also exited the building from as high as the seventh floor, he said, and many required assistance.

Firefighters had the fire under control as of 6:30 p.m., Eckerman confirmed.

The Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified. The Fire Prevention Division of the Toronto Fire Services will be conducting an investigation.

Toronto Hydro has shut off power at the building.