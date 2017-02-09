Looking to adopt? These cats are waiting for you

Feeling lonely as Valentine’s Day approaches? You might want to adopt one of these furry creatures.

Volunteers at Toronto Cat Rescue are undertaking their biggest mission to date, taking 400 cats from an overcrowded rural shelter to save them from being euthanized.

It’s dubbed Project Velcro because the cats are so happy to see any humans they latch on to their legs when they meet them.

The non-profit is trying to find homes for the cats and looking for donations to help with vaccinations.