Wage Love: Markham students to celebrate love week

Forget about a day of love.

It’s going to be Valentine’s Week at Pierre Elliott Trudeau High School. And, they’re taking the theme well beyond romance — focusing a series of events on the importance of inclusion and respect through love.

From guest speakers addressing bullying to raising a pride flag on campus, the goal of Love Week is to show students they can be agents of change.

“What’s so scary is that a lot of people try to fight hate using hate,” said Victor Wang, a Grade 10 student and a member of the Student Activities Council that’s organizing next week’s events. “That’s only going to get the fire much bigger. Only love and compassion can beat hatred.”

The school was “shaken” by the terrorist attack at a Quebec mosque, and students are concerned about the “divisive politics” in the United States.

But last month’s women’s marches around the world proved inspirational, Wang said.

“I think that was a moment when unity became stronger than authority,” he said.

The council is planning similar initiatives in the future, with the next one coming in April to tackle women’s empowerment and feminism.

There are also plans to start visiting elementary schools, encouraging younger students to develop creative ideas and strengthen diversity as they grow older.

“We just want to make sure everyone knows they have an opportunity to make positive change,” said Wang.

Love Week’s themes for each day:

- Monday: Love Is Louder (bullying awareness / prevention and self-love)

- Tuesday: Love Is Love (supporting the LGBTQ community)

- Wednesday: Love Is Colourless (promoting racial ad cultural diversity)

- Thursday: Love Is Equality (promoting gender equality and female empowerment)