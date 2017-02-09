Oshawa shooting victim dies in hospital
A shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon is now considered a homicide, police said.
A
A
A man in his 20s, found shot in an Oshawa apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, has died of his injuries in hospital.
Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Quebec St. apartment at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the hallway, police said.
Emergency services rushed him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said they haven’t yet confirmed the victim’s identity.
