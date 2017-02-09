Toronto stock market creeping up to all-time high, Canadian dollar up

TORONTO — The Toronto stock market is again creeping up to its all-time high.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.76 points at 15,605.80, after 90 minutes of trading, roughly 50 points away from its record high set in September 2014.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 102.76 points at 20,157.10, the S&P 500 added 11.53 points at 2,306.20 and the Nasdaq composite was up 26.72 points at 5,709.18.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.18 cents US, up 0.16 of a U.S. cent from Wednesday's close.

The March crude contract was up 53 cents at US$52.87 per barrel and March natural gas added a penny at US$3.14 per mmBTU.