Video: Dog Wick sees John Wick's pup revenge-killing

If the puppy death scene from the first John Wick movie is still haunting you, then Dog Wick is the story you’ve been dreaming of.

Created by the production team RocketJump, Dog Wick tells the story of a scruffy pup who watches as his owner gets brutally murdered by thugs.



The short spoof trailer, released on Feb. 7, follows Daisy the dog as she avenges John’s death by methodically hunting down the henchmen and taking them out in fantastical violence-filled fashion.



Note, Dog Wick is just a parody of the 2014 box-office hit, but John Wick 2 officially hits theatres nationwide Feb 10.