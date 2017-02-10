Church council wants feds to review refugee agreement with U.S.

Churches are adding their voice to pressure Canada to reconsider its agreement with the United States on refugee protection.

In light of recent immigration policies in the U.S., 25 members of the Canadian Council of Churches – representing 85 per cent of Christians in the country – expressed concerns over the Safe Third Party Agreement following recent consultations. In effect since 2004, the pact prevents refugees from making asylum applications in either country.

“We agreed 10 years ago already that the U.S. wasn’t meeting its obligations on international conventions protecting refugees,” said Peter Noteboom, the council’s deputy general secretary.

“The current news certainly adds to those concerns. It’s a problem that refugees passing through the U.S. wouldn’t be allowed to reach their preferred destination.”

The council considered whether to take legal action against the federal government on the issue, but failed to reach the required full consensus. A similar court challenge launched in 2005 was overturned at the Federal Court of Appeal three years later.

Noteboom said the council agreed instead to engage the government to review the agreement and raise the cap for refugees coming into Canada.

Other organizations – including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers and Amnesty International Canada – have denounced the agreement and called the government to suspend it.

Law students from across the country engaged in a research-a-thon over the weekend on behalf of the Canadian Council for Refugees, preparing legal groundwork for a court challenge to the agreement if needed.

Kim Veller, who led the group at York’s Osgoode Hall Law School, said the notion that the U.S. is a safe country for refugees should be struck down.

“I think we overestimate the safety of refugees between Canada and the U.S., especially those coming from racialized communities and Muslim countries,” she said.