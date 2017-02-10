Man killed in overnight shooting Markham
A
A
Share via Email
MARKHAM, Ont. — A man in his late 20s has died in hospital following a shooting in Markham, Ont., early Friday.
Police say that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting at about 1 a.m. (on Hillwood Street).
No arrests have been made — police say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to speak with investigators.
The victim's name has not yet been released. (CFRB)
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power