Man killed in overnight shooting Markham

MARKHAM, Ont. — A man in his late 20s has died in hospital following a shooting in Markham, Ont., early Friday.

Police say that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting at about 1 a.m. (on Hillwood Street).

No arrests have been made — police say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to speak with investigators.