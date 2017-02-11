News / Toronto

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in Ajax

AJAX, Ont. — Homicide detectives in Ajax, Ont., are investigating after a man in his 30s was found dead.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released, was found in a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they don't believe the incident was random.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...