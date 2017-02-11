Homicide unit investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in Ajax
A
A
Share via Email
AJAX, Ont. — Homicide detectives in Ajax, Ont., are investigating after a man in his 30s was found dead.
Police say the man, whose name has not been released, was found in a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
He was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say they don't believe the incident was random.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power