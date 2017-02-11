Toronto festival looking to spark activism through music

Wavelength Music Festival kicks off this year with a panel discussion on how to unite Toronto’s music scene with positive social change.

Co-hosted by Toronto’s Live from City Hall series, Music as Disruption will include a performance by socially conscious electro-soul duo LAL and a panel comprised of musician/activists April Aliermo (Phèdre, Hooded Fang) and John Caffery (Kids on TV, Supporting Our Youth), disruption expert Keita Demming (University of Toronto) and Toronto City Council’s Josh Colle.

The panel takes place at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Gladstone Hotel ballroom and will be moderated by Wavelength board member, musician and arts professional Sally Lee.

Wavelength is designed to champion creativity, co-operation and collaboration in the independent music and arts scenes. With a long history as a forum and incubator for emerging musical talent, alumni include Arcade Fire, Broken Social Scene, Feist, and Grimes.

Jonathan Bunce, artistic director, stresses the necessity for people to meet and mobilize with the grassroots music scene. The timing could’t be better given today’s climate in the world of politics.

“A lot of people aren’t trained in traditional activism,” Bunce said. “The women’s march may have been a lot of people’s first protest. People who were previously apolitical are politicized.”

Sunday’s discussion will allow “artists, who have the most socially progressive values” to impart their knowledge and shape the conversation as a community, he added.

To Bunce, Toronto has an opportunity to be a leader for other cities.

The music scene is especially energized in the wake of venues like Hugh’s Room and The Hideout closing and the city’s licensing and standards department shutting down DIY spaces like Soybomb.