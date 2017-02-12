News / Toronto

No winning ticket for $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 15 will be approximately $9 million.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...