Police nab 'dangerous' man who escaped Toronto hospital

Investigators have recaptured a “violent and dangerous” suspect who escaped custody at Toronto General Hospital last month, Toronto police said Sunday.

Justin Yates, 39, was last seen getting into a taxi and getting dropped off near Yonge St. and Dundas St., one of the busiest spots in the downtown, on Jan. 26. It wasn’t clear how he managed to elude correctional custody at the hospital, nor did police say why he was there.

Yates had been wanted by police for an alleged robbery of property worth over $100,000 in the area of Queen St. W and Bay St. earlier in January.

It wasn’t immediately clear how or where Yates was recaptured, but Const. David Hopkinson said it happened Saturday night. Yates is expected to appear in court Sunday or Monday.