Safe protesting 101: Buddy up, and don't let it end in tears

With the world the way it is these days, citizens by the thousands are picking up placards and taking part in public protests, marches and demonstrations — many for the first time in their lives. While peaceful protests are the norm, things can go sideways. So, just in case — and borrowing, mostly, from a Toronto Star tip sheet for journalists covering the 2010 G8 and G20 summits in Muskoka and Toronto — here are some preparation and survival tips for the uninitiated.

Exit plan

Know where you are and how to get out fast. Police in past Canadian protests, most notably the Summit of the Americas in Quebec City in 2001, have fired waves of tear gas, at varying distances, all at once. This can cause panic among less hard-core protesters and cause a stampede.

Food and water

Carry it with you. If the protests get bad, shops will close and you will have a tough time staying fed and hydrated. High-energy power bars are good. For water, bring a bottle with a spray or spout top. It’s handy for drinking and for first aid. If you get tear-gassed, and it gets in your eyes, spraying with water is the only cure. Aim for the corner of your eye by your nose. Water should flush around your eye and clear out the gas. Better yet, get someone else to do it.

Buddy system

Everyone should have a buddy to act as an extra set of eyes. Have a communication plan and prearranged meeting spot, should you become separated. Don’t count on smartphones. You might lose yours in a crowd, as I did at the Summit of the Americas in 2001, and cell systems can get swamped.

Crowbar hotel

If arrested, have a phone number handy for a lawyer. Protesters who engage in peaceful civil disobedience and expect to be arrested often write the number on their arms with a Sharpie marker.

Tear gas

Don’t pick up a detonated tear gas canister with bare hands. They are very hot. If you must, kick it away. If you get enough of a snoot full of tear gas, you will find yourself on your hands and knees, leaking big time from eyes, nose and mouth. It will be very hard to breathe. This is normal. You will be disoriented, but try not to panic, find relative shelter, if you can, and ride it out. You’ll feel like you’re dying but you’ll live.

Water cannons, rubber bullets

Avoid them. Up close, water cannons can knock you off your feet. Not a bad idea to put your phone in a Ziploc bag. Rubber bullets can break bones and, in rare instances, kill. Avoid getting close to police carrying medium- and long-barrelled guns.

Dress the part

Tear gas sticks to natural fibres, so wear nylon, polyester, etc. The last thing you want is to take that stink home. Dress for the weather and wear sunblock. Don’t wear all black clothing (see black bloc!).

Black bloc