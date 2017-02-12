Snow leads to hundreds of accidents in Greater Toronto Area
TORONTO — Snowy conditions in the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday caused chaos on roads and highways with hundreds of accidents.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that there were more than 400 collisions and all of them were preventable.
He added that poor road conditions don't cause crashes, it's drivers who don't adjust to the changed conditions.
Snow fell steadily through the day in the GTA.
Environment Canada expected 15 cm of the white stuff by the time the system passed through on Sunday.
