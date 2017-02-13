Community group tries to save Hugh's Room

Toronto is feeling pressure to save live music venues currently facing threats of closure from the city’s rapid gentrification.

Members of the Toronto Music Advisory Council (TMAC) met Monday to discuss measures that could protect existing music venues and help establish new ones.

Coun. Josh Colle, who chairs the special committee, said some of the recommendations to be submitted to City Hall include creating an exhaustive inventory of existing venues, supporting tourism marketing efforts and reviewing zoning bylaws to allow creation of more DIY music venues.

“We won’t just become a museum of venues and freeze in time. It’s a natural evolution,” he said. “I really see this as the beginning of a conversation for a sustainable partnership.”

In recent years, Toronto has lost key music venues such as The Big Bop, The Kool Haus, The Hideout, Not My Dog and many others.

The recommendations come as a community volunteer group is working around the clock to save one such venue in the city’s west end.

Hugh’s Room abruptly closed doors in January amid financial struggles. News of the closure of the 200-person capacity club came as a shock to many.

But a group of local business people, music promoters and venue operators are trying to help the venue stay afloat. They’ve been meeting weekly to share ideas on the project’s future, and launched a fundraising campaign to turn the venue into a community-centred non-profit organization.

The campaign has so far raised $57,000 of its $150,000 goal.

If successful, the Hugh’s Room would re-launch the regular club shows by next month, and nearly 10 performance acts have already been scheduled, said the group’s spokesperson Grit Laskin.

While the ultimate goal is to make Hugh’s Room financially self-sustaining, the group is more concerned with continuing the venue’s legacy of providing the various genres and high quality of music to the community.

“There was just a great feel there that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Laskin.