V-Day the perfect opportunity to indulge in some self-love

Here are five suggestions on how to practise self-care this Valentine’s Day, and for that matter, every other day:



1. Expect a little less

Dial down your expectations for yourself for one day. Give yourself space to feel grief, anger, frustration, and helplessness. Then, take time to realize that this is not all of your reality. Remind yourself what brings you joy; tell a friend you love them. Go for a long walk and rediscover your neighborhood.



2. Make you the focus

Cancel a plan you do not want to go to and plan an activity for yourself: take a bath, put on clothes (or take off clothes) that make you feel sexy and take a photo (just for you), masturbate, go to a movie, read a book, dance.



3. The big switch off

Take a conscious break from social media. Close your laptop; turn off your phone. Being informed does not mean you have to be plugged into a feed 24/7.



4. Rest...rest well

Simple pleasures are the best — Go to sleep early.



5. Calming connections

Allow others the space to self-care. Connect with people who share your concern about what is happening in our country and our world. Talk to people who may be going through a difficult time, especially members of vulnerable or marginalized communities. Let them know you support them. Smile at strangers.