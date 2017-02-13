V-Day the perfect opportunity to indulge in some self-love
Five helpful tips to spend Valentine's Day being good to that special someone in your life — you
Whether you’re in a relationship or not, take a break and practise self-care this Valentine’s Day.
Girl Crush, an intersectional feminist speaker series, hosts an event Wednesday at Tranzac Club called The Ethics of Self-Care, which aims to counteract the material pressures of the international day for loved-up couples.
In the words of the co-organizers, Kate Barss and Temma Pinkofsky: “Self-care is recognizing the critical importance of giving permission within our daily lives to look after ourselves.”
“As female-identifying individuals, the burden of care often falls on us to look after the physical and emotional needs of others. The idea of self-care asks us to work towards and make space for recognizing our own needs,” they continue.
Here are five suggestions on how to practise self-care this Valentine’s Day, and for that matter, every other day:
1. Expect a little less
Dial down your expectations for yourself for one day. Give yourself space to feel grief, anger, frustration, and helplessness. Then, take time to realize that this is not all of your reality. Remind yourself what brings you joy; tell a friend you love them. Go for a long walk and rediscover your neighborhood.
2. Make you the focus
Cancel a plan you do not want to go to and plan an activity for yourself: take a bath, put on clothes (or take off clothes) that make you feel sexy and take a photo (just for you), masturbate, go to a movie, read a book, dance.
3. The big switch off
Take a conscious break from social media. Close your laptop; turn off your phone. Being informed does not mean you have to be plugged into a feed 24/7.
4. Rest...rest well
Simple pleasures are the best — Go to sleep early.
5. Calming connections
Allow others the space to self-care. Connect with people who share your concern about what is happening in our country and our world. Talk to people who may be going through a difficult time, especially members of vulnerable or marginalized communities. Let them know you support them. Smile at strangers.
