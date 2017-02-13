Metro asks: What would you tell Trump if you were Trudeau?

Justin Trudeau is headed to Washington, D.C. for a one-on-one meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, the first encounter between the two leaders. With all that’s at stake between the two countries, Metro hit the streets to ask Torontonians what they want Trudeau to tell Trump.

Dapo Omiyale:

“I would tell him that running a country is much more than running a business. Canada and the U.S. should try to be on the same page, and it’s important that the leaders embody whatever our values are as a society. Hopefully our relationship is good as neighbours.”

Sandy Gaidola:

“I would ask him about our country’s relationship and how it affects our economy. I’m worried about what he might do about the free trade agreement, and his position could affect us in negative ways. For me the economic relationship is huge between our countries.”

Kevin September:

“I would ask him: ‘What’s so funny about peace, love and understanding?’ The most negative things about this guy and his views and his politics, everything has become a meme or a joke. I think we’ve lost the plot. We’ve lost the message. Let’s get back to the root of it, get back to what’s important.”

Francis Landy:

“For one thing, please stand up for climate and protection of our environment. Also, stand up for immigration. Just go ahead and cancel the Safe Third Country Agreement, because the U.S. is not safe for refugees right now. I have great faith in Justin Trudeau, so maybe something good will happen.”

Samantha Cutrara: