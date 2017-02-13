Mother charged after allegedly trying to drown 3-year-old son in Lake Ontario
AJAX, Ont. — A mother is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say she allegedly tried to drown her three-year-old son near a beach east of Toronto.
Durham Regional Police say a person noticed a woman acting strangely with a young child around 4 p.m. last Thursday in Ajax, Ont.
They say the woman allegedly held a boy under water in Lake Ontario.
Police say two people then helped bring the boy to shore and wrapped him in warm clothing.
They say the boy was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital, but has since been released to his father.
A 29-year-old woman from Ajax was arrested under the Mental Health Act and later charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
