North American stock indexes move higher into record territory, loonie steady

TORONTO — Stock markets in Toronto and New York have moved further into record high territory this morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index was at 15,740.91 after 90 minutes of trading, up 11.79 points from Friday's record high close.

In New York, the main U.S. indexes were also above their previous highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.91 points at 20,393.28, the S&P 500 was up 9.75 points at 2,325.85 and the Nasdaq composite was up 27.71 points at 5,761.84.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.43 cents US, up 0.01 of a U.S. cent.

The March crude contract was down $1 at US$52.86 per barrel and March natural gas was down six cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.