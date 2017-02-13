North American stock indexes move higher into record territory, loonie steady
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Stock markets in Toronto and New York have moved further into record high territory this morning.
The S&P/TSX composite index was at 15,740.91 after 90 minutes of trading, up 11.79 points from Friday's record high close.
In New York, the main U.S. indexes were also above their previous highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.91 points at 20,393.28, the S&P 500 was up 9.75 points at 2,325.85 and the Nasdaq composite was up 27.71 points at 5,761.84.
The Canadian dollar was at 76.43 cents US, up 0.01 of a U.S. cent.
The March crude contract was down $1 at US$52.86 per barrel and March natural gas was down six cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.
April gold was down $11.60 at US$1,224.30 an ounce and March copper contracts were up two cents at US$2.79 a pound.
Most Popular
-
Blizzard warning issued for Halifax with as much as 60 centimetres of snow possible
-
Man in only his underwear runs around Dartmouth neigbhourhood on a cold winter night
-
Storm of controversy: Halifax blizzard not stopping Stephen McNeil's teachers contract legislation
-
Victim of bus robbery tells Halifax police to let the suspects go
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power