Ontario to roll out pilot teaching financial literacy in Grade 10

The Ontario Ministry of Education will roll out a pilot “learning module” on financial literary in high schools after a call to action from the Toronto Youth Cabinet.

As first reported by Metro, the youth organization put together a petition last fall and met with officials to champion the issue.

Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter had announced in November that the government would add financial skills to the Grade 10 career studies course but offered few specifics.

Media spokesperson Richard Francella wrote in an emailed statement Monday that pilots would be finalized “in the coming weeks.”

“A group of selected educators from across the province will be piloting a series of learning modules … one of which will focus on financial literacy that is engaging for 15- to 16-year-olds,” he continued.

The ministry did not respond to follow-up questions.

Prakash Amarasooriya, a 24-year-old member of the Toronto Youth Cabinet who led the charge for financial literacy in schools, praised the move as “a great first step” but said his organization will continue to “keep vigilant” as the initiative rolls out.

He said the ministry agreed during meetings to high-level principles like putting information on budgeting, taxes and mortgages into the mandatory course.

Amarasooriya took up the cause when he realized many of his peers, even people with business degrees, had shockingly little knowledge about basic financial concepts.

“They’d come out of that with a lot of great theoretical things about finance and yet still have no idea how to manage the bank account,” he said.