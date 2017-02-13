Police looking for owner of iPhone 6 and 24-karat gold case found in Toronto

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they're trying to find the owner of a cellphone — and its 24-karat gold case.

They say the cellphone was mailed anonymously to police on Jan. 31.

Investigators say the phone is an iPhone 6 with a gold case, described as a London & HK Limited Edition.

Police say the cellphone was found in the Sheppard Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area of Toronto in June 2016.