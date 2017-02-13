Tentative agreement reached for workers at schools in eastern Ontario

TORONTO — More than 250 education workers at a school board covering eastern Ontario will be back on the job Tuesday after ratifying a tentative agreement.

The deal was reached on the weekend but no details were immediately available.

Employees with the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) began a strike on Feb. 7 after going two and a half years without a contract.

The workers, represented by CUPE Local 4155, include secretaries, clerks, custodians, library technicians and IT technicians.

They are employed at 25 elementary and seven secondary schools

Local 4155 president Raymond Giroux says the new deal is "fair and equitable."