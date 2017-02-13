Tentative agreement reached for workers at schools in eastern Ontario
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — More than 250 education workers at a school board covering eastern Ontario will be back on the job Tuesday after ratifying a tentative agreement.
The deal was reached on the weekend but no details were immediately available.
Employees with the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) began a strike on Feb. 7 after going two and a half years without a contract.
The workers, represented by CUPE Local 4155, include secretaries, clerks, custodians, library technicians and IT technicians.
They are employed at 25 elementary and seven secondary schools
Local 4155 president Raymond Giroux says the new deal is "fair and equitable."
"We're pleased to get back to doing the jobs we love, keeping schools clean and safe and functioning normally for students," said Giroux in a statement.
Most Popular
-
Renowned programmer pulls out of tech conference hosted by Shopify
-
Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa
-
Victim of bus robbery tells Halifax police to let the suspects go
-
Halifax blizzard delays sitting of the legislature, Stephen McNeil's teachers contract legislation
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power