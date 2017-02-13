Tim Hortons owner sees big jump in profit in 2016, revenue edges up

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The owner of Tim Hortons and Burger King has served up a big jump in profit.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSP) says its net income for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 was US$345.6 million, or $1.45 per share, including US$118.4 million or 50 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

The full-year profit, reported in U.S. currency, was up 233 per cent from $103.9 million or 50 cents per share in 2015 and fourth-quarter net income was up 66.7 per cent from $51.7 million or 25 cents per share.

RBI's says its full-year revenue was up 2.3 per cent, while revenue in the fourth quarter was up 5.2 per cent year-over-year.

Total revenue for 2016 was US$4.15 billion, including US$1.11 billion in the fourth quarter. Revenue in 2015 was $4.05 billion, including $1.06 billion in that year's fourth quarter.