Toronto police search for owner of iPhone 6 with gold case

Toronto police are searching for the owner of a lost iPhone 6, with a 24-karat gold case.

The phone, with a London & HK Limited Edition gold case, was found by an anonymous person near Sheppard Ave. E. and Bayview Ave. last June but wasn’t mailed to 33 Division until Jan. 31, police said.

Police wouldn’t provide a photo of the cellphone for fears that many people would try to claim it. They want the owner to be able to describe the phone and have proof of ownership.