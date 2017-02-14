Building evacuated after massive fire breaks out in midtown Toronto

TORONTO — More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive fire that has ripped through a racquet club in midtown Toronto.

Toronto Fire says the building has been evacuated and there are no reported injuries.

Capt. David Eckerman says they received a call for a fire at The Badminton and Racquet Club around 9:20 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, fire had ripped through the roof, part of which has since collapsed.

Eckerman says they needed Toronto Water to boost water pressure in the area to help battle the blaze.