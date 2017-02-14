Clinical trial for pancreatic cancer treatment to start following mayor's push

TORONTO — A new clinical trial for pancreatic cancer patients in Ontario is set to start this spring, following a high-profile push from a mayor battling the disease.

The University Health Network has only operated the Irreversible Electroporation trial program — also known as NanoKnife — for liver tumours, but the Ontario government announced today that's expanding.

Eligible pancreatic cancer patients will soon be able to access the technology, and the government says the trial will provide information on the impact the treatment has on the survival and quality of life of those patients.

Hector MacMillan, the mayor of the municipality of Trent Hills, had hoped to get OHIP funding to access the procedure in the United States, but was denied.

He turned to Germany, where the procedure was much less expensive, and raised money online to fund the ultimately successful surgery there.