News / Toronto

Massive fire hits club at Yonge and St. Clair

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the Badminton and Raquet Club of Toronto on St. Clair Ave. E,.

Firefighters are battling a massive 5-alarm blaze near Yonge and St. Clair Ave. E,.

Laura Boast / Metro Order this photo

Firefighters are battling a massive 5-alarm blaze near Yonge and St. Clair Ave. E,.

St. Clair Ave. is closed east of Yonge St. as firefighters battle a massive blaze near the intersection.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto on St. Clair Ave. E., and a thick cloud of black smoke is hanging over the area.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said the fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m.

“It’s only a two-storey building so the evacuation was easy and there were no injuries,” Hopkinson said.

A building at 1430 Yonge St. has also been evacuated as a result of the fire.

The TTC has suspended streetcar service in the area.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...