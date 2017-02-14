Massive fire hits club at Yonge and St. Clair

St. Clair Ave. is closed east of Yonge St. as firefighters battle a massive blaze near the intersection.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto on St. Clair Ave. E., and a thick cloud of black smoke is hanging over the area.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said the fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m.

“It’s only a two-storey building so the evacuation was easy and there were no injuries,” Hopkinson said.

A building at 1430 Yonge St. has also been evacuated as a result of the fire.