Pictures of Toronto gay Rugby team win World Press Photo prize

What started as a modest school project has netted one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards.

Giovanni Capriotti was studying photojournalism at Belleville’s Loyalist College when he pitched a feature story about Muddy York Rugby Football Club, a Toronto-based gay rugby team. Nearly four years later, a selection of team portraits have earned him the 2017 prize for best sports photography at the World Press Photo competition.

“It was a total shock for me to find out I had won,” Capriotti told Metro from Montreal.

He still remembers his early curiosity about Muddy York RFC when he arrived in Canada seven years ago from Italy. He saw the team wave flags at Pride Parades, but it wasn’t until after graduation that he got in touch with the team, and started taking their photos for media outlets.

When the team participated in the Bingham Cup in Nashville last year as part of the International Gay Rugby Board, Capriotti figured he could take the story further. His winning project – called Boys Will Be Boys depicted players in scrums to symbolize unity and togetherness, while others are candid shots portraying their everyday lives.

“You can see that these guys are pushing against stereotypes. Their games are about inclusion,” he said.

Team president Omar Aljebouri said being featured in a winning project brings the kind of visibility that is both empowering and inspiring for current and future players.

“Most players have gone through personal experiences of rejection and the need for a safe place,” he said. “The club becomes a welcoming family for players, where they can practise sports without dealing with the hardships of homophobia.”

Facts:

- Muddy York RFC currently has between 50–60 players. They’re part of the Toronto Rugby Union, and play all-year-round. More information available at muddyyork.ca.