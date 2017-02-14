Three people dead, child in hospital following house fire in Brampton
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Three people are dead and a child is in hospital following an overnight house fire in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Region police say firefighters were called to the townhouse just after 4 a.m. (near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road).
They found three bodies inside the home and a girl suffering from burns.
She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet revealed her age and there was no immediate information on the ages and genders of those who died.
There was no word on what may have caused the fire.
