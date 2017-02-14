Three people dead, child in hospital following house fire in Brampton

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Three people are dead and a child is in hospital following an overnight house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Region police say firefighters were called to the townhouse just after 4 a.m. (near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road).

They found three bodies inside the home and a girl suffering from burns.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet revealed her age and there was no immediate information on the ages and genders of those who died.