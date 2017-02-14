Toronto man accused of trying to withdraw up to $30,000 using fraudulent cheque

TORONTO — A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to withdraw up to $30,000 using a fraudulent cheque.

Durham regional police allege that the man used a falsified permanent residency card and driver's license to open personal and business accounts with RBC earlier in the month.

They say he then deposited a fraudulent cheque worth $30,000 and managed to withdraw $11,000 before the bank grew suspicious.

Police say the man tried to withdraw more money the next day, at which point he was arrested.