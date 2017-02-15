Three men sought in theft of colonoscopy equipment from Toronto hospital
The equipment, which includes surgical tools and gastroscopes, are worth about $1.2M.
TORONTO — Police say three people broke into a Toronto hospital and made off with about $1.2 million in endoscopic and surgical equipment.
Const. David Hopkinson says gastroscopes and colonoscopes were among the items taken from Toronto Western Hospital.
Investigators say three men went to the fourth floor of the hospital on Saturday afternoon and forced their way into a surgical area.
They say a large quantity of medical equipment was taken and loaded into a silver minivan.
Police say they're looking for three male suspects.
One man is described as about six feet tall, 35 to 45 years old, clean-shaven, and of medium build, while another is about five-foot-eight, clean-shaven, with short dark hair and a stocky build. The third suspect is also about five-foot-eight, clean-shaven, and medium build.
