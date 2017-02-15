Bay Street, Wall Street continue streak of hitting highs in late morning trading

TORONTO — North American stock markets were continuing their streak of record highs in late morning trading today.

About 90 minutes after the opening bell, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.08 points to 15,824.11.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.77 points to 20,570.18, the S&P 500 advanced 3.35 points to 2,340.93 and the Nasdaq composite added 10.08 points to 5,792.65.

Oil prices were also up, with the March crude contract fetching US$53.42 a barrel, a bump of 22 cents.

April gold contracts gained US$1.10 at US$1,226.50 an ounce.

The Canadian dollar was one sore spot, down 0.07 of a U.S. cent to 76.44 cents US.