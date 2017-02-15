Canada Goose files for public offering on Toronto and New York exchanges

TORONTO — Luxury winter jacket maker Canada Goose has filed for initial public offerings on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol “GOOS.”

The company said in regulatory filings it had revenue of $291 million in fiscal 2016, up from $152 million in 2014, and gross profit of $146 million.

Canada Goose opened its first retail stores last year in Toronto and New York, with sales also through the company's online store and authorized retailers in Canada and abroad.

The manufacturer said it plans to further expand its brand internationally including opening more stores in major cities and premium outdoor centres.

It also said it was considering an expansion of its offerings, with more spring and fall jackets as well as knitwear, fleece, footwear, travel gear and bedding.

Its parkas, which retail for up to $1,500, have been worn by celebrities and featured in Hollywood movies and on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition.

The company, founded in Toronto in 1957, touted its "authentic brand" and "uncompromised craftsmanship" as some of its key competitive strengths in its filing.