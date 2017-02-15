CUPE education workers ratify two-year contract extension

TORONTO — Ontario school support staff represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees have ratified a contract extension that gives them four per cent raises.

The education workers ratified the deal that settles both central and local agreements until Aug. 31, 2019.

That gives the Liberal government a measure of labour peace through next year's election, as the contracts had been set to expire this August.

CUPE says the deal also includes "a significant investment" in special education, early childhood education, clerical and custodial work.

The union says the deal earmarks "some funding" for apprenticeships and professional development.