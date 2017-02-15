OPP officer charged with assault following arrest of woman in eastern Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A provincial police officer is facing a charge after a woman was injured during an arrest in eastern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers went to a home in North Grenville, south of Ottawa, on Nov. 14, 2016, to investigate a 911 call.

The police watchdog agency says the officers spoke with a 53-year-old woman who lived in the home, and then left, but returned a short time later.

The SIU says there was an interaction between the officers and the woman, and she was arrested. The woman and an officer were injured in the incident.

The SIU says Const. Thomas Hogbin, 36, is facing one count of assault, and is to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on March 10.