Toronto Banksy saved by developer

Bansky is back on the Harbourfront.

The anonymous British-based artist originally painted a police officer with a muzzled pink balloon dog on a limestone pillar at the former OPP headquarters on 90 Harbour Street in 2010.

Menkes Developments Ltd. knocked down the building a year later to make way for a mixed-used project, but the company has now revived the street art in the PATH that connects to the development.

“When we bought the building we owned the piece and it was natural to put it back into the public realm,” said Jared Menkes, vice-president of the high-rise residential division of Menkes.

Menkes added Banksy’s work was appraised at over $1 million in 2013. It’s been stored in a warehouse for years and the company paid about $2 million for the public art installation.

“This is exactly where it was and we’re just putting it back. I think it’s fantastic. There’s a whole generation that hasn’t seen this piece,” he added.

But not everyone agrees it’s the best context for an artist known for his subversive, often anti-establishment street art.

Mark Campbell, senior research associate at Ryerson’s Faculty of Communication and Design forum for cultural strategies, said he sees Banksy as “incorporated against his own will” into the redevelopment.

“Preserving Banksy’s work without him involved really is like hijacking someone’s Twitter handle,” said the Ontario Arts Council board member.

It’s believed Banksy did the street art on a wall at 90 Harbour Street in 2010, when he visited Toronto around the time of the release of his film Exit Through the Gift Shop. He left behind six other pieces, but only one other survives, near Church St. and the Esplanade. The rest were painted over or destroyed.

Toronto-based designer Johnson Chou proposed the installment, which includes both the Banksy and a polished stainless steel “companion piece” called Speculum.

He sees it as an “ensemble” incorporating the Banksy as an “artifact” of the old building that can be viewed through the mirrored plane.

“We wanted people to reflect on the fact that it’s graffiti art, it’s meant to be ephemeral,” he said.

It’s “virtually impossible” to engage the reclusive Banksy, he added, and once art is in the public domain it’s more about what people bring to it.